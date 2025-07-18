Leveraging Synagistic's AI and Big Data Technology with China Post's Supply Chain and

Logistics Infrastructure to Strengthen Cross-Border Commerce and

Internationalization For China Brands

HONG KONG, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synagie, Southeast Asia's leading AI-powered digital commerce platform, a subsidiary of Synagistics Limited Stock (HKEX: 2562.HK), announced today a strategic partnership with China Post Hong Kong Company Limited ("China Post Hong Kong"). The two parties will jointly build an integrated AI-driven Digital Commerce Platform & Trade Ecosystem offering automated and seamless solutions for China brands entering the Southeast Asian markets.

The strategic venture will focus on four core pillars: China brand internationalization, global logistics integration, cross-border e-commerce channel enablement, and AI and Big Data powered commerce and business intelligence. Together, the two companies aim to facilitate two-way trade between Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia, while addressing challenges such as fragmented regional supply chains, prohibitive fulfillment costs, and diverse consumer preferences.

Empowering the Belt and Road Digital Trade Landscape Accelerating the Rollout of the "China Brands Go-Global 100" Initiative

With Southeast Asia's demographic dividend unlocking, accelerating economic growth, and rapidly improving digital infrastructure, the region is emerging as one of the world's most dynamic hubs for e-commerce and the digital economy. According to forecasts, the region's e-commerce market is expected to surpass USD 295 billion by 2025, with an annual growth rate exceeding 20%, making it the fastest-growing digital trade market globally. Against this backdrop, building an efficient, interoperable cross-border logistics and digital operations framework is essential to enable two-way trade between China and Southeast Asia.

This partnership also supports the "China Brands Go-Global 100" (CBGG) initiative, jointly driven by China and Singapore as part of the China-Singapore Cross-Border Digital Innovation Drive (2025). The program aims to advance the globalization of Chinese brands, establish data-driven trade systems, and foster cross-border innovation through regional digital collaboration. With robust capabilities in cross-border logistics and AI-driven commerce infrastructure, the collaboration between Synagie and China Post Hong Kong will provide scalable and high-efficiency support for participating CBGG 100 brands—accelerating digital integration between China and Southeast Asia and shaping a new era of borderless trade.

Mr. Chen, Managing Director of China Post Hong Kong, said: "As global market dynamics accelerate, there is growing demand for efficient, stable, and agile cross-border logistics solutions. China Post Hong Kong is committed to leveraging Hong Kong's strategic position as a global gateway underpinned by Mainland China. Our collaboration with Synagie will enhance supply chain visibility and operational agility, helping brands achieve sustainable growth in increasingly complex markets. Through this partnership, we also seek to strengthen Hong Kong's role as a 'Super Connector' in regional supply chain coordination and digital trade development."

Key Collaboration Pillars: Building an AI + Logistics Cross-Border Ecosystem

1. China Brand Internationalization and Market Entry

China Post Hong Kong will leverage its extensive postal network and industry connections to identify and introduce high-quality brands from Mainland China and Hong Kong. Synagie will then support these brands with tailored land and expand strategies with localized digital commerce enablement across the Southeast Asia region.

2. Integrated Supply Chain and Logistics Solutions

Capitalizing on China Post Hong Kong's strength in international transportation, warehousing, and customs clearance, both parties will co-develop end-to-end logistics solutions connecting China and Southeast Asia to enhance cross-border delivery performance and boost supply chain efficiency.

3. Digital Commerce Channel Integration and Optimised Operational Support

Synagie's portfolio of global brands will be connected to China Post Hong Kong's official Douyin (TikTok China) stores and social commerce accounts, as well as to China Post's e-commerce platform, Youle. This integration, combined with China Post Hong Kong's expertise in content commerce and fulfillment, will deliver comprehensive operational support to participating brands.

4. AI-Driven Digital Commerce Platform & Trade Ecosystem

Synagie will harness its proprietary AI & Big Data platform to deliver real-time consumer insights, in-depth demand forecasting, and operational optimization solutions. Both parties will jointly offer Enterpise AI solutions to China Post Hong Kong's enterprise customers, to accelerate AI transformation for these businesses.

Ms. Olive Tai, Co-Founder and CEO of Synagistics, commented: "Southeast Asia is no longer just a destination for brand expansion, it's a dynamic, multidimensional competition around platform agility, supply chain responsiveness, and data-driven operations. Synagie is committed to building scalable, predictable infrastructure to help brands strike the right balance between speed and efficiency. Through this collaboration with China Post Hong Kong, we are deepening the integration between AI technology and logistics networks, empowering businesses with practical and adaptable cross-border solutions to support regional growth."

About Synagistics Limited (HKEX: 2562.HK)

Synagistics is a Singapore-based AI & big data company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, recognised for completing the first-ever De-SPAC transaction in Hong Kong. With Alibaba, Gobi Partners and Hong Kong Telecom as its key strategic shareholders, Synagistics benefits from strong industry backing, enabling it to drive innovation and expand its influence in Asia's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Synagistics is recognised as one of the top digital solutions provider in Southeast Asia and has provided its data-driven digital commerce platform Synagie to over 600 enterprises and renowned brands in the Southeast Asian market. With the launch of Geene in early March 2025, Synagistics has firmly established itself as a frontrunner in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, solidifying its position as a key leader in the global Al ecosystem and accelerating enterprise Al adoption and innovation. The Company continues to expand its footprint across multiple markets including the Greater China region while championing digital and artificial intelligence transformation.