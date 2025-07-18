Three people were transported to hospitals in cardiac arrest after a fire broke out at a high-rise apartment in Gwangmyeong, just south of Seoul, on Thursday, authorities said.

At least 20 others sustained serious injuries, including severe burns and smoke inhalation, while 42 others sustained mimor injuries.

The fire broke out around 9:05 p.m. in the parking facility of the apartment complex and was extinguished by 10:32 p.m.

Police plan to launch a full investigation into the cause of the fire. (Yonhap and news reports)