Steamed rice cake dough is filled with sweet bean paste and shaped like a half-moon or with cute molds. It combines the nutty taste of dehulled red beans and the sweetness of white bean paste.

Try this recipe by Jjilae.

Jjilae is a digital creator specializing in traditional Korean desserts. Find more recipes on the YouTube channel Jjilae.

Ingredients:

300 grams wet rice flour

6 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons sugar

1/8 teaspoon gardenia powder

70 grams dehulled red bean powder

140 grams white bean paste

A little cooking oil to finish

Instructions:

Mix the water into the rice flour by hand, then add the sugar. Place the mixture in a steamer with a small opening in the center and steam it on a high setting for 15 minutes.

Dry-fry the red bean powder on a low heat and mix it with white bean paste to make the filling.

Shape the filling into 10 gram cylinders.

While the dough is hot, knead it for at least 10 minutes using gloved hands.

Mix 1/3 of the dough with gardenia powder to create a blue dough. Combine the white and blue dough pieces and roll out thinly.

Place one of the cylinders of filling you made earlier on the rolled dough and wrap it.

Press a mold onto the wrapped filling to form a shape. Reuse leftover dough to make more, brushing oil on top to finish.

Storage:

1 day at room temperature

1 month in freezer