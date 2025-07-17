Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon officially began his tenure on Thursday, becoming the first Cabinet minister to take office under the Lee Jae Myung administration.

In his inaugural speech at Sejong Government Complex, Bae pledged to lead a national transformation powered by artificial intelligence and advanced science and technology. “The future of our nation will depend on how we design strategies and respond to the coming wave of innovation and change,” he said.

Bae is one of Korea’s leading private-sector AI experts. As the founding president of LG AI Research, the artificial intelligence arm of LG Group, he played a key role in spearheading the development of the conglomerate's hyperscale language model Exaone from December 2020 until he was nominated as the new minister. He also served in key government advisory roles related to AI governance and privacy.

He previously held the chief position of the AI technology division at LG Uplus and practiced various AI applications at SK Telecom. Bae has earned a Ph.D. in electronic engineering from Kwangwoon University and completed an executive program for AI: Implications for Business Strategy from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The new minister emphasized that Korea, now standing among the ranks of advanced nations, must break away from outdated approaches to achieve its next goals, including raising the country’s potential growth rate to 3 percent and joining the world’s top five economic powers.

He went on to emphasize the need for a bold transformation, saying, “We must secure a unique competitive edge that no other country can replicate, and bring about a groundbreaking shift through a national transition rooted in AI and cutting-edge science and technology to enhance efficiency and productivity.”

Highlighting AI as the driving force of the new era, Bae said its influence is rapidly permeating all aspects of society beyond industry and the economy. To navigate the shift, he proposed fostering top-tier talent, building an innovation-friendly ecosystem and spearheading a nationwide transformation centered on AI and cutting-edge technologies.

He outlined four key policy directions: establishing a robust AI ecosystem, revitalizing the research and development innovation landscape, nurturing world-class talent in AI and science, and addressing pressing challenges closely tied to people’s daily lives.

"To achieve the vision of becoming one of the world’s top three AI powerhouses — the first pledge of the People's Sovereignty Government — we will build a robust AI ecosystem and create an environment where AI is accessible to all,” the minister said.

He emphasized the importance of establishing AI and digital infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity systems, securing foundational AI models, promoting AI transformation and supporting AI semiconductors.

Bae also announced plans to restore the grassroots-level basic research initiatives that had been phased out, ensuring stable and sufficient R&D funding. “We will support the adoption of AI within scientific research itself,” he said.

In terms of talent development, Bae proposed enhancing support for young scientists, establishing AI-centered universities, and improving working conditions at government-funded research institutes.

He further pledged to expand consumer rights in telecommunications services and foster a universally accessible AI environment.