With extended viewing cycles, companies explore new marketing strategies to sustain fan engagement over longer period

In a rare shift for Korea’s television industry, drama series are increasingly adopting pop-up stores ― a marketing strategy more often undertaken by retail, K-pop or gaming brands.

As streaming services extend the content viewing cycle, companies are turning to new marketing tactics to sustain fan enthusiasm over a longer period and carry that excitement into future projects.

From June 29 to July 10, Netflix’s "Squid Game" rolled out a pop-up experience at Shinsegae Department Stores in Gangnam in southern Seoul and in Busan to celebrate the series' third season. The activation featured mannequins of the show’s iconic dolls Young-hee and Chul-soo, alongside a curated lineup of limited-edition merchandise developed in collaboration with nearly 20 brands across fashion and sports.

Following its Gangnam and Busan runs, the pop-up continues with stops at Shinsegae Department Stores in Daegu and Seoul's Yeongdeungpo-gu from Friday through July 31.

TvN’s "Our Unwritten Seoul," a hit series with peak nationwide ratings of 9.4 percent, hosted its own pop-up at IPark Mall in Yongsan, central Seoul.

From July 4–11 the space sold collectible goods such as key rings, postcards and acrylic stands featuring scenes from the series. The installation also included original props from the show, including backpacks and school uniforms worn by the lead characters.

"The pop-up served as an example of how a drama’s intellectual property can continue to expand in various ways, even after the series has ended. We plan to keep exploring ways to extend the life of drama IPs (intellectual properties), moving forward," an official from Studio Dragon told The Korea Herald on Thursday.

JTBC’s "Heavenly Ever After," which finished in May, also drew buzz for its inventive pop-up concept at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido from May 16 to 22. The experiential setup transported fans into the show's universe with immersive photo zones replicating key sets. Visitors could walk through the protagonist’s home or step into a heaven immigration checkpoint.

Disney+ original "Nine Puzzle" also got in on the action, staging a detective-themed pop-up in Seoul’s eastern Seongsu-dong from May 16 to 27. The interactive experience placed fans in the role of rookie investigators at Hangang Police Station, allowing them to solve mysteries alongside the show’s characters through mission-based gameplay.

Industry experts say this surge in TV drama pop-ups reflects a larger shift in how content is consumed in the streaming age.

"Drama pop-ups hadn't been common. This is because dramas typically deliver short-term results and then fade away ― so launching a pop-up afterward wasn’t seen as particularly meaningful,” said Lee Sung-min, an associate professor in the department of media arts and sciences at Korea National Open University.

“But now, drama series are available on streaming services and many viewers continue to watch series well after they have finished airing. As such, the companies have realized that it’s crucial to foster lasting fan engagement," he said.

"By leveraging new tactics such as pop-up stores, merchandise sales and social media virality, companies are focusing on building lasting fan engagement and maintaining momentum for sequels and upcoming projects.”

According to Lee, a major turning point for this new type of TV drama marketing came with tvN’s "Lovely Runner."

“'Domestic companies seem to have recognized ― particularly after witnessing the success of merchandise sales and fan-focused promotions for 'Lovely Runner' ―that marketing strategies like pop-ups and merchandise sales can be powerful tools to enhance the value of an IP," he said.