The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea said Thursday that it will dispatch 44 Korean interns to 10 developing countries as part of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund Global Internship Program.

Launched in 2010, the program aims to nurture the next generation of international development cooperation specialists by sending domestic undergraduate and graduate students abroad.

Participants will gain hands-on experience in every phase of EDCF projects, from consulting with local governments and international organizations to project management, field research and public outreach.

This year’s participants will be deployed in two groups to seven Asian countries — Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, India and Uzbekistan — as well as two African nations, Tanzania and Ghana, and Colombia in South America.

Before and after their overseas assignments, the interns will work for three months in Eximbank’s EDCF-related departments, allowing them to understand project planning and implementation from a practical perspective.

“Through this internship program, I realized the significance of concessional loans in international development and was able to grow further,” said Park Jung-eun, who previously served at the National Children's Medical Center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and recently joined the bank as a full-time employee.

Since its inception, the program has dispatched 485 young professionals, reinforcing the bank's commitment to building global talent for sustainable development.