The first full album from Riize maintained the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Weekly International Album Ranking, according to label SM Entertainment on Thursday.

LP “Odyssey” has swept a series of major music charts in Japan since its release in May. The album sold over 1.79 million copies in the first week, the year's highest sales for a K-pop album at the time.

The boy band performed all songs from the LP at its two concerts in Kobe, Japan last week, along with “Same Key,” which is part of its first single album in the country, “Lucky.”

The band is in the middle of international tour “Riizing Loud” which will take it to Hong Kong this weekend, and 11 more cities, including seven in the US as well as Mexico City. The tour began earlier this month in Seoul and the three-date show drew more than 30,000 fans in total.