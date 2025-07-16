A 38-year-old man who threatened police officers with a knife has been sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

Seoul Northern District Court recently found the defendant guilty of special obstruction of public duty, which refers to a crime involving the use of a dangerous weapon, for his actions at his home in Jungnang-gu, Seoul, in March.

The 38-year-old defendant turned violent when his father refused to give him a membership card for a local store. When police officers arrived on the scene, he blocked the doorway to his home and held two knives in each hand to threaten them.

He threw one knife at an officer while threatening another with the second knife. The defendant reportedly said, "I'll cut your face up," and "If you come in, I'll kill you."

The court acknowledged that his crime was dangerous and malicious and nature, but said it considered the fact that the victimized police officers did not wish for him to be harshly punished.