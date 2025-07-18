HANOI, Vietnam (Viet Nam News/ANN) -- It's a typical day in Dong Giao wood carving village in Hai Phong City's Cam Giang District.

Throughout the village, the rhythmic sounds of chiselling, sawing and carving fill the air.

At the village entrance, visitors may catch sight of artisan Vu Xuan En hard at work on a massive tree root.

He is creating an ambitious sculpture featuring hundreds of prominent figures from Vietnamese history. The root itself is impressive: 6 meters wide, 3.3 meters tall and around 5 (metric) tons in weight.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

"I'm deeply passionate about this piece," said En. "My older brother shares a deep love for Vietnamese history, so together we decided to create this sculpture, '4,000 Years of Vietnamese History,' from a single tree root. We wanted it to be not only beautiful but meaningful."

En is one of the village's most respected artisans, having inherited the craft from his family over generations.

"To master this craft, you need both passion and natural talent," he explained. "That's the only way to become a truly skilled artisan."

After working in the trade for 37 years, En has mastered every task involved. Yet he said the most challenging part is carving human figures, as details must be exact, so people can recognize who they are.

The artisan has made a good livelihood through wood carving.

Profound passion

Like En, many artisans in Dong Giao remain loyal to their craft for decades.

"This work demands perseverance, a love of learning and genuine passion," said woodcarver Vu Van Tao, 27, who has 12 years of experience. "If you're only in it for the money, it won't work."

Tao added that young people like him bring fresh creativity.

"With social media, there's so much to learn, including techniques from China that we adapt and build upon," he said. "We continuously refine the details -- facial expressions, carving lines -- and over time, our work becomes more beautiful and unique."

Nguyen Thi Hoa, one of the few women in the trade, said her love for the craft keeps her going, even when the work is exhausting.

"I'm so passionate about it, I just can't walk away," she said.

Hoa has been carving for nearly 20 years and has noticed more young people joining the trade.

"That's why I keep learning from those more skilled than me, always seeking new ideas to improve my products and increase their quality and value," she explained.

For 60-year-old woodcarver Vu Van Nang, President Ho Chí Minh's teachings remain relevant. "President Ho once said, 'Study, study more, study forever,'" he recalled. "As craftsmen, we must do the same -- keep learning endlessly, only stopping when our minds can no longer go on."

Nang said he has loved this craft since childhood, and everyone here is dedicated to nurturing and strengthening it over time.

Dong Giao village is home to over 1,000 households, with 95 perz cent still practicing the centuries-old tradition of wood carving.

"The local authorities actively support the community, first by facilitating access to loan programmes, especially employment-support loans through policy banks, to help villagers maintain and grow their woodworking businesses," said village head Vu Duc Thinh. "We're also training apprentices from other regions, passing on skills so they can contribute to the future of our craft village."

Long tradition

The wood carving craft in Dong Giao has existed for over 300 years. In the past, Dong Giao artisans were renowned for producing worship items such as altar tables, temple gates, horizontal panels and couplets.

These products were highly prized in neighboring provinces and cities.

Moreover, the skilled hands of Dong Giao craftsmen have left their mark on many famous architectural works across the country.

Even today, the people of Dong Giao take pride in the contributions of their talented artisans in building the ancient Imperial City of Hue.

According to village legend, during the reign of King Le Canh Hưng (1740–1786), Dong Giao craftsmen, represented by Vu Xuan Ngon, were present in Hue to participate in construction projects for the feudal dynasty.

To this day, in Hue, there remains a village of Dong Giao artisans called Dong Tien, which continues to preserve the craft passed down through generations.

Dong Giao craftsmen are known for their skillfulness, intelligence and diligence.

Over time, they have continuously innovated, improved their designs and enhanced their skills. They have also applied scientific and technical advances in production, creating an incredibly rich and diverse range of wood carving products for both domestic and overseas markets, including China among others.