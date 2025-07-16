The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea hosted its first Cybersecurity Seminar on Wednesday under the theme “Cybersecurity as National Security: Global Trends & Industry Lessons,” bringing together senior Korean and US government officials, global business leaders and cybersecurity experts in Seoul.

The event underscored the growing importance of cybersecurity in national and economic security amid escalating AI-driven threats and global digital transformation.

In his opening remarks, James Kim, AmCham chairman and CEO, stressed that cybersecurity must be seen as a cornerstone of national resilience. “If a highly structured company like SK Telecom can be breached, it shows no organization is completely safe,” he warned.

Korean lawmakers and senior officials — including National Assembly Vice Chair Choi Hyung-du, Ministry of Science and ICT Director General Choi Woo-hyuk, and FBI Legal Attache at the US Embassy Justin Chang — emphasized the urgency of public-private and international cooperation.

“Cybersecurity threats are no longer confined to the corporate domain,” said Choi. “They now pose real risks to national infrastructure and public safety.”

Keynote speakers included Simon Green, APAC President at Palo Alto Networks, and Lee Ki-joo, Chairman of Korea’s CISO Council, who both urged organizations to adopt integrated, AI-ready cybersecurity strategies.

“AI technology has advanced ways of cyber attacks overall. We must rebuild strategies on cybersecurity,” Green stated during his speech. “Our imperative is to secure AI by design, enabling organizations to innovate bravely and securely in this new era.”

A panel moderated by Professor Kwon Hun-yeong from Korea University addressed the evolution of cyber risks across telecom, finance, and energy sectors, calling for cross-border data sharing and executive-level accountability.

The seminar reaffirmed AmCham’s role in promoting US–Korea tech cooperation and advancing a secure digital business environment.