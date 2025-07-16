BRISBANE, Australia, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKANCE, a leading global provider of digital transformation solutions for construction and manufacturing sectors, has deepened its strategic partnership with the Nemetschek Group – a global leader in software solutions for the AEC and media industries. This expanded collaboration introduces GoCanvas, a powerful, cloud-based collaboration platform, into ARKANCE's global technology portfolio.

GoCanvas

Designed to streamline project workflows from design through to site execution, GoCanvas is a cloud-based, data-centric collaboration environment that connects project stakeholders from design and engineering to site operations and project management in one platform. The platform enables real-time access to project data, seamless model coordination, issue tracking, and smart automation features that help to significantly reduce rework and enhance project efficiency.

As the newest edition to the Nemetschek Group's portfolio of brands, GoCanvas strengthens ARKANCE's ability to deliver end-to-end digital solutions across the mining, utility, AEC and manufacturing industries worldwide.

"We are thrilled to extend and build on our partnership with Nemetschek Group to bring GoCanvas to global markets," said Gregoire Arranz, Global CEO of ARKANCE.

"Our shared vision is to make digital collaboration more accessible, intelligent, and impactful. GoCanvas is an intuitive product that complements our existing stack of technology and solutions built to empower teams in the field and the office with the information they need, when they need it most – across all stages, from build to maintenance," Mr Arranz said.

"Our partnership with ARKANCE reinforces our commitment to delivering open, innovative solutions that drive real results," said Jon Coley, senior vice president of indirect sales at GoCanvas. "With GoCanvas, we're equipping customers with a smarter, more connected way to manage projects—boosting efficiency, collaboration and competitive advantage."

The GoCanvas platform is available through ARKANCE starting in July to customers across the Asia Pacific region, with a roadmap that includes continued feature development, AI-enhanced analytics, and expanded integrations.

To find out more, visit arkance.world/products/gocanvas

About ARKANCE

"Let's advance the way we work together to build a better world" – this is the vision that guides success for ARKANCE and its customers. A subsidiary of the French B2B services group MONNOYEUR, ARKANCE was founded in 2018 to become the leading digitalization partner for the construction and manufacturing sectors. Fuelled by its innovative 'Partner to Build Smarter' strategy, ARKANCE combines its own purpose-built Be.Smart software portfolio and expert professional services with solutions from a network of world-class technology partners.

With over 1,200 employees spread throughout 50 locations worldwide, ARKANCE is a recognized leader in digital transformation across the construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors.

Learn more at www.arkance.world

About Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer in digital transformation within the AEC/O industry, offering an open, connected portfolio of software solutions for planning, building, and managing buildings and infrastructure. With brands including ALLPLAN, Graphisoft, Vectorworks, and Bluebeam, Nemetschek is shaping the future of the built world.

About GoCanvas

GoCanvas®, part of the Nemetschek Group, is an all-in-one digital solution that transforms the way businesses connect their office and field teams. Our user-friendly platforms simplify and streamline tasks like scheduling, dispatch, inspections, daily reports, work orders, and invoicing—digitizing paper processes to enhance safety and ensuring maximum compliance with industry standards. It's versatile, reliable, and built to handle any task—letting you focus on the work that matters. Learn more at www.gocanvas.com

