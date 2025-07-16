Seoul’s vibrant cocktail scene earned international recognition once again at the unveiling of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 on July 15 in Macao, with four bars from the capital featured in the prestigious list, including two in the top 10.

Leading the Seoul contingent was Zest, climbing to the No. 2 spot and earning the title of Best Bar in Korea, sponsored by Tia Maria. The bar is known for its progressive techniques and sustainable practices,

Bar Cham, located in Seochon, which has gained popularity for its locally sourced ingredients and seasonal approach, placed No. 6.

Alice, an Alice in Wonderland–inspired speakeasy located in Cheongdam-dong, rose an impressive 33 places to land at No. 13, securing the Nikka Highest Climber Award.

Rounding out Seoul’s representation was Le Chamber, a long-standing favorite known for its hidden entrance and luxurious atmosphere, also in Cheongdam-dong, coming in at No. 50.

The awards ceremony was held in Macao, celebrating Asia’s most innovative and inspiring bars.

Bar Leone in Hong Kong was crowned The Best Bar in Asia for the second year running. The bar, owned by renowned bartender Lorenzo Antinori, offers a focused menu of reimagined classic cocktails while maintaining a strong local identity.

Other notable performers included Jigger & Pony in Singapore, which took the No. 3 spot, named The Best Bar in Singapore.