Combining large language understanding with advanced reasoning, Korea's first hybrid AI excels in coding, math, science, professional domains

LG AI Research, the artificial intelligence arm of LG Group, on Tuesday unveiled Exaone 4.0, Korea’s first "hybrid" AI model that combines the language fluency of large language models with the advanced problem-solving abilities of reasoning AI.

This breakthrough represents a major leap in Korea’s ambition to lead in next-generation AI, as the model can both understand human language and logically reason through complex tasks.

“We will continue to advance research and development so that Exaone can become Korea’s leading frontier AI model and prove its competitiveness in the global market,” said LG AI Research’s Exaone lab leader Lee Jin-sik.

Globally, only a few companies have announced similar hybrid AI architectures, including US-based Anthropic with its Claude model and China’s Alibaba with Qwen. OpenAI is reportedly working on GPT-5, which is expected to adopt a hybrid structure as well.

In benchmark evaluations across a variety of domains — including knowledge comprehension, problem-solving, coding, scientific reasoning and mathematics — Exaone 4.0 outperformed leading open-weight models from the US, China and France, establishing itself as one of the world’s most capable AI models.

LG introduced two versions of the model: a 32B expert model with 32 billion parameters and a lighter 1.2B on-device model with 1.2 billion parameters.

The expert model successfully passed written exams for six national professional licenses, including those for physicians, dentists, Korean medicine doctors, customs brokers, appraisers and insurance adjusters — underscoring its domain-level expertise.

The on-device model, designed for practical use in consumer electronics such as home appliances, smartphones, automotive infotainment systems and robots, runs independently on devices without connecting to external servers. It ensures faster processing, enhanced privacy, and robust security, which are key advantages in an increasingly AI-integrated world.

Despite being half the size of its predecessor, the Exaone 3.5 2.4B model released in December, the new on-device model surpasses GPT-4o mini from OpenAI in specialized evaluations across mathematics, coding, and science, making it the most powerful in its weight class globally.

To accelerate open research and innovation, LG has released Exaone 4.0 as an open-weight model on Hugging Face, the leading global platform for open-source AI. While open-weight models do not disclose architectural blueprints or training data, they make the trained weights publicly accessible, allowing developers to fine-tune and redistribute the models.

Notable peers in the open-weight category include Google’s Gemma, Meta’s LLaMA, Microsoft’s Phi, Alibaba’s Qwen and Mistral AI’s Mistral.

Additionally, LG has partnered with FriendliAI, an official Hugging Face distribution partner, to launch a commercial API service for Exaone 4.0. It allows developers and enterprises to easily deploy the model without requiring high-end GPUs, thereby broadening accessibility across industries.

In his New Year’s address, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo underscored the group’s long-term vision for artificial intelligence, calling it a core driver of future innovation.

“LG has grown by constantly pioneering uncharted territory and creating new value,” he said. “Now, with AI, we aim to reshape everyday life by making advanced technologies more accessible and meaningful, helping people reclaim their time for what truly matters.”

He emphasized that LG’s AI efforts are not just about technological leadership, but about enabling a smarter, more human-centered lifestyle through seamless AI integration across products and services.

Meanwhile, LG hosted “Exaone Partners Day” on Tuesday, bringing together 22 domestic partner companies to discuss strategies for expanding the Exaone ecosystem. The group will further highlight its AI ambitions at the “LG AI Talk Concert 2025” in Seoul on July 22, where it plans to unveil its latest research breakthroughs and present a roadmap for future AI innovation.