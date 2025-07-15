Viva Republica, operator of mobile financial platform Toss, announced Tuesday that overseas transaction value via Toss Pay surged by four times in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Available in 55 countries worldwide, Toss Pay helps users make payments by simply scanning a QR or barcode, without the need for separate currency exchange. Transactions are instantly converted into local currency from users’ linked accounts, and users can both use and earn Toss Points when paying abroad.

Many travelers have used the app, with China, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Malaysia now the top five countries overseas where it is being used.

The company attributed the surge to the growing use of its integrated “Overseas Travel Home” feature within the Toss app. This platform bundles essential travel services such as currency exchange, travel insurance and airport departure support in one place.

One of the newest additions is the “Incheon Airport” tab, introduced earlier this year, which allows users to check in real time terminal congestion, airport parking and boarding gate schedules.

Toss also introduced a “Smart Pass” feature in December, enabling travelers to pass through departure and boarding gates using facial recognition, without having to present a passport or boarding pass. Users can preregister their e-passport, face scan and ticket directly in the app.

“This sharp growth reflects the seamless integration of travel services into our app,” a Toss official said. “We’ll continue enhancing the user experience so that preparing and enjoying overseas trips with Toss becomes second nature.”