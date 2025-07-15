'K-Culture Night at the Academy Museum with KCON' to be held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 31

South Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM is set to host a star-studded celebration of Korean pop culture in Los Angeles.

Titled “K-Culture Night at the Academy Museum with KCON,” the event is slated for July 31 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, one day ahead of CJ ENM’s flagship K-pop fan and artist festival, KCON LA 2025, which runs from Aug. 1-3.

Presented as part of a strategic partnership between CJ ENM and the Academy Museum— one of the world’s premier institutions dedicated to the art and science of filmmaking— the event reflects a shared commitment to spotlighting Korean and broader Asian creative voices. The two organizations inked their partnership in March to expand programming opportunities for Korean and Asian creators.

“K-Culture Night at the Academy Museum with KCON” will be staged at the museum’s David Geffen Theater and will showcase a wide-ranging slate of performances celebrating a wide spectrum of Korean pop culture, from K-pop and TV dramas to cinema and dance. The evening aims to serve as an interactive platform for global fans to engage with Korean talent.

Artist Eric Nam will serve as host for the evening, with special appearances by acclaimed dancer Choi Ho-jong; Japanese girl group Is:sue; singer Lee Young-ji; K-pop boy band P1Harmony; and actor Im Si-wan, who gained international recognition for his role in the Netflix series "Squid Game."

“As KCON marks its 13th anniversary this year, this event being held in Hollywood — the heart of global culture — will serve as a symbolic journey signaling a new leap for K-culture,” said a statement from CJ ENM.

The event is officially sold out, with no advance tickets remaining. Standby tickets may be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis, pending capacity.