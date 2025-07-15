A high school teacher in her 30s was officially detained by authorities on Monday, for allegedly conspiring with a parent of a student to break into her former school and steal final exam papers.

The Andong branch of the Daegu District Court issued a warrant for the suspect's arrest, citing concerns of her fleeing or destroying evidence. She is facing charges of accepting bribes in exchange for improper action, intrusion of building, and interference with business.

The suspect and the parent are believed to have forced their way into the high school in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, at around 1:20 a.m. on July 4. Investigators discovered that a school security guard had turned a blind eye, but the two were caught when the school's alarm went off.

It was found that the child of the parent who conspired with the suspect has been the top student of the school since entering high school. It is unclear whether the student's previous achievements are in any way related to the crime, as the suspect has remained silent on whether she has committed similar thefts in the past.

The teacher, currently working at a high school in Gyeonggi Province, taught at the Andong high school until February 2024.

Police found evidence of financial transactions between the parent and the teacher, and are conducting further investigations on the case. The court hearing for the arrest of the parent and the security guard is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.