Four young players on military soccer team help a woman to pull her handcart

Four young men who garnered attention online for helping out an older person were found to be soccer players completing their mandatary military service, the Korean military soccer team said Monday.

Gimcheon Sangmu FC shared the story and a photo taken by a resident of Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province, who first posted the news on the team's homepage.

"I saw a group of young men with short hair wearing military t-shirts running to help an old woman pull a handcart, and supporting her as she walked ... (They) turned out to be players of Gimcheon Sangmu," the person wrote.

Sangmu FC is based in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, and is part of the Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps. A small number of selected athletes are dispatched to the corps to play sports as alternate form of mandatory military service, in this case for the team participating in Korea's first division K League 1.

The four players, Go Jae-hyeon, Kim Ju-chan, Park Se-jin and and Jeon Byeong-kwan, entered the military in May. They were on returning to their unit at around 7 p.m. on June 23 when they came across the woman in need of help.

The person who first posted the news was unable to post their photos on the Sangmu FC website, and instead sent them to the team. The photos revealed on Monday showed three of the players pulling the handcart while one supported the woman.

Sangmu FC Coach Yoo Lo-mon said the players ran toward the woman to help her even before he said anything, adding that he was proud of his players.