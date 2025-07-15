Blackpink claimed the top spot on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global with new single “Jump,” according to label YG Entertainment.

It is the third time the foursome has been seated atop the singles chart, after “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” and makes it the first K-pop group to have three chart-toppers. “Pink Venom” was the first track to be released from its second full album, “Born Pink,” which came out in 2022, fronted by “Shut Down.”

The group dropped “Jump” as a digital single last week, after unveiling it first at its concert in Korea the previous week, where the group hailed its return as a quartet. It was streamed over 13 million times on Spotify and topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 60 regions.

Over the weekend, the four members had their first shows in North America for new world tour “Deadline.” The two nights at SoFi Stadium drew 100,000 people, a record for a female K-pop band.