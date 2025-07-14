Hallyu heartthrob Lee Dong-wook breaks away from fantasy, discusses glamorizing gangsters

A fresh yet nostalgic mix of romance and crime is coming to the small screen this summer in the new JTBC series “The Nice Guy,” starring Hallyu favorites Lee Dong-wook and Lee Sung-kyung.

The story follows Seok-cheol (Lee Dong-wook), the eldest son in an organized crime family who dreams of becoming a writer, and his first love Mi-young (Lee Sung-kyung). Together, they navigate a story brimming with youthful longing and harsh realities.

Speaking at a press event in Seoul on Monday, Lee Dong-wook — celebrated for his performances in TV drama hits such as “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” and “A Shop for Killers” — explained why he took the role.

“For the past four to five years, I’ve mostly been doing fantasy-based works, and I was feeling a bit worn out,” he said. “I wanted to do something more grounded and realistic, where I could portray a realistic character.”

Adding that he did not do a lot of special preparation for the role, he said, "You could call it everyday acting. At times, it might even feel like you're seeing the real Lee Dong-wook. I wanted to portray a more relatable, ordinary character — someone you might actually encounter in real life — by staying flexible on set and working closely with the other actors.”

Director Song Hae-sung described the show’s vibe as a throwback to the 1980s and ’90s, with a focus on first love and gangster life. “We aimed for something subtle, like Pyongyang cold noodles — simple at first but lingering in your mind,” he said.

Addressing ongoing concerns about glamorizing gangsters — a frequent challenge in Korean noir storytelling — Lee spoke candidly.

“The role of a gangster might come off as old-fashioned or cliche,” he said. “But by showing the character as somewhat pitiful and pathetic, it feels more real.” He added, “When I spoke with the director and writers, we all agreed that there would be no glamorization. I had no intention of making the character look cool at all.”

“The Nice Guy” premieres Friday on JTBC and will stream exclusively on Disney+.