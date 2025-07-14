Exhibition appeals to Korean audiences with heart-touching hyperrealist sculptures

When a 29-year-old Seoulite, surnamed Jung, arrived at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul at 2 p.m. for a last chance to see the exhibition on Ron Mueck on Sunday, she was surprised to see the crowd waiting to enter the gallery.

“It was quite impressive to see the hyperrealistic details of each figure such as the wrinkles on their face. The documentary about the artist’s process to create handcrafted works at the museum was even more striking ― especially in this age when digital technologies make hyperrealism easier,” she said.

“Ron Mueck” drew more than 530,000 visitors during its three-month run, marking a decade-high number of daily visitors at 5,671 people per day. The exhibition ran from April 11 to Sunday, showing Mueck's conic hyperrealist sculptures such as “Man in a Boat,” “In Bed” and “Mask II,” among others.

The popularity of Mueck’s works in South Korea is partly attributed to the combination of two elements: hyperrealist quality and the medium of sculpture, which have rarely been seen in exhibitions here, offering a fresh experience to audiences.

Such qualities of the exhibition were further amplified by social media. A popular “Instagrammable” installation of “Mass,” which comprises 100 giant human skulls, went viral. Created in 2018, the title of the installation can refer either to a heap of something, a crowd of people or a religious ceremony.

“I first came across the exhibition on Instagram and I found it compelling. I did not know much about the artist before I went to the show last month,” said Kim Sung-hyun, 27, from Seoul. “I go to exhibitions from time to time, and sculpture exhibitions are sort of rare in Seoul, so I enjoyed it a lot ― although it was extremely crowded. It made it hard to focus on the show.”

Another Seoul resident surnamed Yoon saw the exhibition twice, in both April and May.

“I find contemporary art a bit difficult, but I found myself more connected to Ron Muech’s works than other conceptual art, as it is expressed realistically,” she said.

The exhibition was the artist’s first major show in the country. Mueck is known to have created sculptural works by sticking to the time-intensive, traditional sculptural process of clay molding and casting in silicon, according to the museum.

“Ron Mueck’s works immediately evoke emotional responses and empathy from viewers, as they depict familiar forms and universal aspects of the human experience. Interestingly, the absence of wall text in the exhibition space allowed for full immersion,” said Hong Iji, a curator at MMCA Seoul.

Park Young-sin, a Korean-language instructor in her late 30s, said she was curious how hyperrealism could be interpreted in visual art, in comparison to hyperrealism and realism in literature.

“I also really appreciated one particular piece that seemed to depict a couple on a date. I felt the emotional tension and pressure the woman was experiencing. The narrative I found in the sculpture was subtle, yet powerful,” she said.