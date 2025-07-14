The special counsel team investigating allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Monday raided the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and other locations accused of involvement in a suspected land price manipulation scheme.

The investigators under the team, which was launched last month, conducted search and seizure operations at a total of 10 locations, including the Land Ministry and two subcontractors, which are local construction and engineering firms. The team is led by prosecutor Min Joong-ki.

The price manipulation allegations surround the planned Seoul-Yangpyeong highway project. First announced in 2017, it was rerouted with a changed endpoint in 2023, under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The change in the endpoint of the expressway, which is near land owned by Kim’s family in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, sparked suspicions of attempts to manipulate the prices of land to financially benefit the former first lady.

Though then-Land Minister Won Hee-ryong denied such allegations, the highway project was scrapped after such accusations against Kim and the Yoon administration were made. The Yoon administration later backtracked on its announcement, saying it would review the plan instead of scrapping it, leaving the project stuck in limbo.

Won and Rep. Kim Sun-gyo of the People Power Party, who was the governor of the Yangpyeong around 2023, however, was not subjected to Monday’s raid. Rep. Kim is suspected of submitting the request to change the endpoint of the highway route.

Prosecutors are expected to summon both Won and Kim for questioning after examining the documents and computer files obtained from the latest raid.

The National Assembly requested that the Land Ministry conduct an internal audit of the highway project in September 2023.

The audit’s results were delivered 18 months later, in March this year, revealing flaws in the contracts with the subcontractors. Several documents tied to the rerouting plan were also deleted before being submitted to parliament.

Monday’s raid is part of a widening special counsel investigation into insurrection charges against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed Dec. 3 martial law bid and several scandals surrounding his wife.

In addition to the allegations involving the Yangpyeong highway project, the former first lady has been accused of involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme and interfering in the conservative People Power Party’s candidate selection process for the 2016 general election.