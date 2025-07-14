2025 International Streaming Festival to run Aug. 22 - 25

A festival spotlighting the global streaming ecosystem is set to debut this summer on the shores of Busan.

The inaugural 2025 International Streaming Festival, co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Busan Metropolitan Government and co-organized by the Korea International Streaming Festival Committee and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, will run Aug. 22-25 at Busan Cinema Center and Paradise Hotel.

The event has been separated from the Busan International Film Festival, which previously encompassed programs such as the International OTT Festival and the ACA & Global OTT Awards.

More than 300 streaming platforms and media companies from around the globe will showcase a spectrum of entertainment formats, including scripted series, reality programming and short-form storytelling.

The marquee event of the festival will be the Global OTT Awards, set to take place Aug. 24 at the Outdoor Theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Spanning 19 competitive categories, the awards will honor outstanding achievements in drama, series and short-form content that debuted on streaming platforms between August 2024 and June 2025. The ceremony will be complemented by special screenings and audience Q&A sessions with creators and cast members.

Among other highlights of the festival will be the International Streaming Summit, a conference featuring executives from both domestic and international platforms. Additional programs include series screenings, a concert featuring popular soundtracks and an investment pitch showcase for content industry professionals.

For full programming details and updates, audiences can follow the festival’s official channels on Instagram and YouTube.