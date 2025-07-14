LG Electronics is expanding the overseas reach of its portable screen StanbyME 2 with a global rollout, the company said Monday.

The stylish tablet product will launch this week in Hong Kong and Turkey, to be followed by releases in the US, Canada, Vietnam and Singapore later this month. It will debut in major European markets including the UK, Germany, France and Spain in August.

StanbyME 2 has shown immense popularity in Korea since its launch in February. More than 1,000 units sold out in 38 minutes during its initial live broadcast, and domestic sales over the past five months have surged to four times those of the previous model.

The new version emphasizes enhanced mobility and user convenience. Users can now detach the screen from its stand with a single button, using it as a tabletop display or hanging it like a picture frame. It features a 27-inch 1,440p touch screen, a high-capacity battery that lasts up to four hours and webOS, LG’s smart TV platform supporting streaming, cloud gaming and vertical content.

The product has already caught the attention of international media. ZDNet called it “the most eye-catching TV” with “a brilliant balance of innovation and performance,” while USA Today labeled it a “must-have smart TV” that’s “hard to resist taking home.”

“We’re strengthening our global leadership in the portable screen market with a completely reimagined product that reflects what customers truly want,” said Lee Chung-hwan, head of LG’s TV business.