CJ Olive Young’s global online platform posted record sales in the first half of the year, with the United States accounting for more than half of the total, the beauty retail giant said Monday.

Named Olive Young Global Mall, the platform posted a 70 percent on-year increase in sales during the January-June period, while order volume rose by about 60 percent over the same span.

The strongest driver of sales growth was the US, which contributed over 40 percent of the platform’s first-half growth, according to the company. The US alone made up more than half of total sales.

To build on its US momentum, Olive Young is scaling up its logistics infrastructure. Earlier this month, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with FedEx to strengthen Korea-US shipping links and enhance delivery for American consumers.

“We plan to continue building logistics networks in other countries to better accommodate rising overseas demand for Korean beauty products,” an Olive Young official said.

Other standout markets in the first half included the United Kingdom, where sales surged 300 percent on-year, as well as Malaysia (256 percent), Singapore (191 percent) and Japan (180 percent).

Olive Young has emerged as a key launch pad for Korean beauty brands seeking to expand overseas. As of June, roughly 1,200 brands were listed on its Global Mall, up from 130 at its launch in 2019. The platform also surpassed 3 million members for the first time in June.

“The growth of the Global Mall represents a meaningful step in connecting small and mid-sized K-beauty brands with international consumers,” the company official said.