CJ Olive Young kicked off its largest-ever beauty and wellness festival, 2025 Olive Young Festa, with a media event on Wednesday at Nodeul Island in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

Held outdoors at a site along the Han River spanning 11,570 square meters, the attendance for this year is expected to reach 30,000 visitors, nearly double that of previous years.

“This year’s Festa expands beyond award-winning names to highlight rising and indie brands, helping more promising players connect with customers,” said Lee Eun-jeong, head of Olive Young’s Brand Creative Center.

“We’ve brought together our know-how since 2019 to create a differentiated experience that promotes K-beauty as a cultural movement. It’s both a festival for our 16 million Olive Members and a milestone for K-beauty’s present and future.”

Themed “Treasure Island,” the five-day festival invites visitors to discover the unique strengths of each participating brand through an immersive, interactive experience. A record 108 beauty and health brands are featured across 84 booths, offering visitors hands-on access to both bestsellers and emerging names in Korean beauty.

The festival is organized into five main zones, Skincare, Makeup, Personal Care, Healthy Lifestyle and Luxe Edit, covering a wide range of categories from cosmetics to wellness.

At daily seminar sessions titled “Beauty & Health Deep Dive,” Olive Young partner brands engage directly with the audience to offer in-depth product insights and share brand stories.

More than just a public event, the Festa also serves as a networking and business platform for the K-beauty industry. Key stakeholders are invited to foster domestic and global market connections, including small and medium-sized brands, manufacturers, consumers and international buyers.

A special co-growth program, Future Connect, will also run during the festival, where some 200 brand representatives will attend sessions that cover export logistics, compliance with international regulations, and analysis of global K-beauty trends.

Olive Young has also invited around 400 representatives from major global retail platforms, including those from the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, offering them firsthand experience of K-beauty innovation and potential partnerships.

“Since its launch in 2019 with just 50 brands, Olive Young Festa has more than doubled in size and continues to evolve with customers,” CJ Olive Young Communication Officer Lee Sang-ju said at the event.

“The Festa reflects our commitment to supporting Korean beauty brands as they grow at home and expand globally.”