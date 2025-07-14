South Korea’s arms procurement agency said Monday it has successfully conducted day-and-night live-fire tests of machine guns and rockets for the Marine Attack Helicopter, which is currently under development and slated for completion next year.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the tests were conducted three times during the first half of this year to verify the helicopter’s combat capabilities under both daytime and nighttime conditions.

The evaluation focused on its performance in combat-relevant scenarios required for amphibious operations. DAPA described the test as a significant milestone toward enabling the Marine Corps to operate its aerial combat assets independently.

“The successful day-and-night live-fire tests proved the helicopter’s core capabilities necessary for deployment,” a DAPA official said.

Korea Aerospace Industries is leading the development of the new attack helicopter, which is based on the platform manufacturer's Marine Utility Helicopter, also known as the Marineon. Development began in 2022, and the prototype completed its maiden flight in January 2025.

The new helicopter also integrates advanced avionics and weapons systems previously applied in KAI’s Light Armed Helicopter.

Additional evaluations will be conducted later this year, focusing on guided rockets and air-to-ground missiles, the agency added.

Once deployed, the Marine Attack Helicopter will provide fire support during amphibious assaults alongside the Marineon and deliver close air support for ground forces.

A total of 24 units are scheduled to be delivered to the Marine Corps by the second half of 2026.