From W&W, Dimension, Medvza to KSHMR, global DJs lit up Gwacheon

S2O Korea, one of the best-known water-themed music festivals in the country, lit up Gwacheon with energy and excitement on Sunday, drawing massive crowds despite the humid summer heat.

Inspired by Thailand’s traditional Songkran water festival, S2O made its Korean debut in 2022 and has grown into one of the country’s most iconic summer music events. This year’s festival took place over the weekend at Seoul Land in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Although Sunday’s weather was hot and cloudy, festivalgoers in colorful summer outfits armed with water guns and waterproof pouches for their smartphones flocked to Seoul Land. The festival featured performances across two main stages: the Welcome Stage near the park entrance and the Main Stage, known for its intense water cannon blasts.

The Main Stage was outfitted with three massive screens, offering vibrant visual displays in sync with the music. As the festival continued into early evening — it is scheduled to run until 10 p.m. — the crowd thickened, with more and more people gathering in front of the stage.

“I came to last year’s S2O as well, and out of all the water-themed music festivals, S2O definitely uses the most water and has the most spectacular stage setups. I was super satisfied and have been looking forward to this year’s too,” said a festivalgoer in her 20s, dressed in a striking red outfit.

From around 3 p.m., performances by DJ Soda and Aster & Neo took to the main stage. When water cannons began to fire, adding to the thrill, the audience responded with loud cheers.

Sunday’s Main Stage lineup featured headline performances by KSHMR, an Indian American DJ known for his signature Indo-inspired rhythms, Dimension, famed for his dreamy melodies, Dutch house duo W&W and Italian house music producer Medvza.