Civic groups hold counter-rallies against anti-Chinese protests by some sympathizers of Yoon Suk Yeol

Human rights activists and civic groups for Chinese immigrants held protests Friday evening, against the anti-Chinese sentiments that have been spreading in Korea particularly among the far-right groups.

The joint rally consisting of unconfirmed number of protestors were held from around 7:30 p.m. in Daerim-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu.

It was hosted by a group calling itself "People of Western Seoul Opposing the Far-right," reportedly consisting of some 70 organizations including groups for immigrant rights and human rights, along with the minor opposition Democratic Labor Party.

It was in response to a rally held by supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, which was also held in the streets of Daerim-dong in southern Seoul. The rallies were led by YouTubers who have been calling for Yoon's reinstatement after he was impeached for his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 and several illegal orders related to it.

Why China? Why Daerim?

Daerim-dong is a district in Seoul with a substantial Chinese population. It was among the reasons why it became a ground zero for those calling for Chinese rights here, and those decrying the country based on conspiracy theories about election rigging.

The claim that the past major elections in Korea were rigged was one of the bases for Yoon's martial law imposition in December.

Despite Yoon's repeated insistence of supposed "evidence of election rigging," the investigative bodies, the National Election Commission, and the court all concluded such claims to be false.

Investigators conducted 181 raids on the NEC since January of 2020, with more than 90 percent conducted during the Yoon administration.

In January of this year, a false story by an online media claimed that 99 Chinese spies were captured by the South Korea and US military, after which they confessed to election rigging.

It was immediately denied by the authorities in both countries, and a criminal investigation is being conducted into the issue.

Although no evidence of election rigging exists, some of Yoon's supporters continue to make such claims, with the misbelief seemingly fueling their discontent toward Chinese people.

In Friday's anti-China protest, the Yoon supporters held up signs disparaging to Chinese residents, accusing them of being "loyal to Chinese communist party."