Woori Financial Group, one of South Korea’s leading financial services providers, announced Sunday that it held a celebratory event to welcome Tongyang Life Insurance and ABL Life Insurance as newly integrated subsidiaries.

The event, titled “Woori WON Day,” took place Friday in Seoul and underscored the group’s commitment to evolving into a comprehensive financial group. With the addition of the two insurers, Woori’s portfolio now spans banking, securities, and insurance services.

Held under the slogan “When we come together, we become Woori,” the celebration brought together 461 participants, including Woori Financial Group Chairman Yim Jong-ryong, executives from Tongyang and ABL Life and representatives from Woori’s other affiliates.

“Tongyang and ABL Life are now part of the Woori family. From this day on, we are each other’s insurers,” said Yim during the event.

Woori Financial completed its acquisition of the two insurance firms on July 2, nearly 10 months after signing a stock purchase agreement in August 2024.

He pledged to respect each company’s expertise and autonomy while offering full support to help them grow as insurance providers.

As part of the event, Woori Financial Group presented project funding to Tongyang and ABL Life to expand the group’s corporate social responsibility initiative, where all 17 affiliates carry out tailored public interest projects.

The ceremony concluded with a business kit presentation and a networking dinner to foster unity and cooperation among employees.

Meanwhile, Yim visited the headquarters of Tongyang and ABL Life on Tuesday to encourage employees and reaffirm his commitment to unity and open communication through a meeting with the labor unions of both companies.