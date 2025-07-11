The Seoul Detention Center, where former President Yoon Suk Yeol is currently detained, has been overwhelmed by calls from his supporters demanding the installation of air conditioning for Yoon, The Herald Business reported Friday.

Yoon's die-hard supporters are mobilizing online, sharing the detention center’s phone, fax and email details on social media to pressure officials. Some have even circulated sample faxes, calling his conditions “no different from murder” and pledging to alert the international community.

The calls have made it difficult to reach the center. A Herald reporter encountered multiple busy signals and waited over 10 minutes to speak with a staff member, the report said.

A detention center official said most inquiries are about air conditioning and medical care, but noted that details about facility infrastructure cannot be disclosed for security reasons.

Yoon was re-detained early July 10, returning to Seoul Detention Center after 124 days. He will stay in the 6.6 square meter solitary cell while on trial over allegations of power abuse and leading an insurrection. Like other cells, his has no air conditioning — only a ceiling fan that runs in 50-minute cycles — along with basic furnishings and a surveillance camera.

The former leader was ejected from power on April 4 in a unanimous Constitutional Court decision, following months of political chaos triggered by his brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3. He is now standing criminal trial and faces multiple investigations into alleged wrongdoings during his time in office.