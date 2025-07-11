Mirae Asset Global Investments said Friday that its flagship Tiger US S&P 500 exchange-traded fund has become the largest ETF by net assets listed in South Korea — the first time in the country's 23-year ETF history that a fund centered on overseas equities has claimed the top spot.

According to data from the Korea Exchange, the S&P 500 ETF's net assets stood at 8.54 trillion won ($6.21 billion) as of Thursday. Buoyed by strong interest from retail investors, the fund has ranked first in net purchases by individuals in both 2024 and the first half of 2025, earning it the nickname “Korea’s national ETF.”

Since the launch of Korea’s ETF market in 2002, domestic equity and bond ETFs have dominated the rankings. The rise of the Tiger S&P 500 ETF signals a shift from this, showing growing demand for US stock exposure, as ETFs are considered an easier alternative to direct stock purchases.

Mirae Asset plans to continue enhancing the fund’s competitiveness as a core vehicle for long-term US equity investment. The fund’s total expense ratio stands at just 0.0768 percent, with an all-in cost of 0.1182 percent, which is the lowest among S&P 500 ETFs listed in Korea.

To mark the milestone, Mirae Asset is holding a promotional “Tiger US S&P 500 ETF Net Asset No.1 Celebration Event” from July 11 to August 8, offering prizes to selected participants.

Additionally, as of end-June, individual investors held 27.1 trillion won ($19.7 billion) in Tiger ETFs, accounting for 43 percent of all personal ETF holdings in Korea.

“This milestone reflects our long-standing efforts to build a US index investment culture, starting with Korea’s first Nasdaq ETF in 2010 and its first S&P 500 ETF in 2020,” said Kim Nam-ki, head of the ETF division at Mirae Asset. “Despite global market uncertainties, we encourage investors to stay focused on the long-term growth potential of capital markets.”