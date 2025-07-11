Samsung Electronics is set to unveil a beta version of its AI Health Coach through the Samsung Health app in the US, marking a significant AI-driven push to deliver medical guidance at home.

At the Galaxy Tech Forum held in New York on Thursday, Samsung introduced the new feature, which uses AI to analyze users’ daily health data collected from wearable devices and provide personalized health care guidance.

“We will release a beta version of the AI Health Coach that supports users in implementing doctors’ recommendations through Galaxy Watch and mobile devices,” said Park Heon-soo, head of the Digital Health Team at Samsung.

The feature will initially launch in the US by the end of the year, with no release date yet announced for Korea. According to Samsung, it will be integrated into the Samsung Health app as a chatbot, connecting wearable devices with broader health care infrastructure.

Park emphasized the importance of digital health care solutions that go beyond clinical visits.

“When patients see a doctor, they receive prescriptions — such as losing weight, taking medication, or monitoring blood pressure — but often fail to follow through once they return home. Helping people adhere to those prescriptions in daily life is where digital health begins,” he said.

Samsung also plans to integrate an AI-powered health insight engine into its platform. It will analyze users’ health data, including medical records, to provide comprehensive insights. If abnormalities are detected, the system will deliver optimized coaching via a generative AI chatbot.

To protect sensitive personal data, Samsung will adopt a hybrid privacy strategy that processes information both on-device and in the cloud.

“We will use a hybrid approach that processes personal data on the device while leveraging the cloud for enhanced performance,” Park said. “Users will be given the option to choose which data stays on the device and what can be shared to the cloud.”

For monetization, Samsung is considering business-to-business models, including collaboration with Xealth to create revenue streams, as well as subscription-based or bundled services.

Earlier this week, Samsung announced its acquisition of Xealth, a US-based digital health care company. With this acquisition, Samsung aims to integrate its Samsung Health platform to create a unified digital health ecosystem that bridges wellness and clinical data.