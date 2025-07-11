Posco Future M, the battery manufacturer of Korean steel giant Posco Group, signed a supply agreement with a major Japanese battery manufacturer on Friday, accelerating its growth into the global market.

Under the agreement, Posco Future M will supply natural graphite anode materials produced at its Sejong plant for use in electric vehicle batteries manufactured in Japan.

While the specific contract details — including the buyer, volume and duration — were not disclosed, the company described the deal as a significant step in diversifying its global clientele.

The battery giant offers a broad product lineup of natural and synthetic graphite anodes tailored to customer needs, and is also advancing the commercialization of silicon-based anode materials. The company continues to improve manufacturing productivity and cost competitiveness through process innovation.

Posco Future M’s competitiveness lies in its integrated supply chain, developed alongside its parent company, Posco Group. The company sources graphite raw materials from regions outside China and produces intermediate materials domestically, enhancing supply security. For synthetic graphite, it uses coke byproducts from Posco Group’s steelmaking processes to produce graphite raw material in Korea.

Posco Future M plans to continue expanding its customer base by leveraging its differentiated technology, advanced manufacturing capabilities and secure supply chain.