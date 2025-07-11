Samsung Electronics’ latest foldables — the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 — surprised with sleeker designs and more powerful performance at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in New York, and The Korea Herald got an early hands-on look the following day in Seoul.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 arrived with a noticeably sleeker aesthetic. The bezel has been slimmed down to just 1.25 millimeters, while the front-facing Flex Window has grown to 4.1 inches — an 11 percent increase over its predecessor — offering a more intuitive experience. The expanded Flex Window allows easier photo capturing with the phone folded, turning the entire front panel, excluding the camera lens, into a usable preview screen.

The new zoom functionality within the Flex Window enabled this reporter to freely adjust zoom levels without opening the device. A real-time filter application was also available while the device was closed, enhancing the appeal for selfie lovers and content creators alike.

Beyond photography, the Flip7’s external display supports a broader range of functions. Unlike the Flip6, which only offered basic notifications, users can reply to messages, control music, track workouts and check local weather conditions, all without opening the phone.

Battery life has improved. For the first time in the Flip series, the tech giant has equipped the device with a 4,300 milliampere-hour battery — a step up from the 4,000mAh capacity of the previous generation. Coupled with a cutting-edge 3-nanometer processor, the Flip7 delivers an additional 8 hours of video playback on a single charge.

If the Flip7 impresses with refinement, the Galaxy Z Fold7 turns heads with transformation. Shedding its long-standing “heavy and bulky” image, the Fold7 boasts a slimmer profile and ultralightweight build, comparable in thickness to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra when folded and lighter.

Once unfolded, this reporter was greeted with an expansive 8-inch display — akin to a compact tablet — that delivers an immersive viewing experience. The device’s side thickness measured just 4.2mm, although the sleekness resulted in a slightly slippery grip and some wobble when laid flat due to the raised camera module.

The Fold7 shares the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, enabling seamless execution of AI-driven tasks such as real-time language translation and generative image editing.

In terms of imaging, Samsung has matched the Fold7 with the S25 Ultra’s powerful 200MP camera system. Photos can be shot with four times the clarity and videos up to 44 percent brighter, taking mobile photography to new heights.

One of the most notable upgrades is the enhanced Circle to Search feature. Evolving from basic text-based search, it now even works during mobile gaming, allowing users to quickly circle in-game items or concepts to access information in real-time without pausing or disrupting gameplay.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 will be released in Korea on July 25, with seven-day preorders starting Tuesday.

The price tag of the Z Flip7 ranges between 1.49 million won ($1,085) and 1.64 million won, depending on storage, while the Z Fold7 is priced between 2.38 million won and 2.93 million won.