North Korea's state media on Friday touted its robust relations with China, reaffirming its commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties as the two nations mark the 64th anniversary of their mutual defense treaty.

"It is the unwavering position of our party and the republic to ceaselessly strengthen and develop the friendly relations between North Korea and China," the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.

The report came on the anniversary of the signing of the North Korea-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance on July 11, 1961, by the North's state founder Kim Il-sung and then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai.

The North's most widely read newspaper described the treaty as an "important landmark in reinforcing strategic cooperation" between the countries, especially at a time when international peace and security are being threatened by "reckless military adventurism and hegemonistic policies by hostile forces."

Despite obstinate plots by "the enemies of peace" to destroy the friendship and unity between the peoples of the two countries, the bilateral relationship "boasts sturdiness and invincibility," the newspaper said.

North Korea and China plan to mutually strive to strengthen and develop their friendship to a higher level, upholding the spirit of the treaty, it added.

Pyongyang and Beijing appear to be working to mend their traditionally close ties, which have been strained by the North's alignment with Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Following the North's deployment of its forces to aid Russia in the war, Moscow has emerged as Pyongyang's main partner in cooperation and assistance. (Yonhap)