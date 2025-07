South Korea's exports gained 9.5 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of July, data showed Friday.

Outbound shipments reached $19.4 billion in the July 1-10 period, compared with $17.72 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports went up 1.8 percent on-year to $19.99 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $594 million, the data showed. (Yonhap)