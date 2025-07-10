HEFEI, China, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is set to host SungrowSoutheast Asia Distribution Summit on July 18, 2025, in Vietnam. Bringing together key partners and industry experts across the region, the summit will spotlight Sungrow's latest innovations, strategic vision, and deep commitment to Southeast Asia's clean energy transition.

Centered on the theme "Robust Power, Robust Future", the summit serves as a dynamic platform for unveiling new solutions tailored to the unique needs of Southeast Asian markets. Attendees will get a first look at Sungrow's brand-new residential energy storage products, as well as its integrated residential and C&I energy systems that set new benchmarks in safety, efficiency, and smart operation.

Key topics will include:

With over 800MW PV shipments of distribution channel and 200,000 MLPE devices delivered across Southeast Asia in 2024, Sungrow continues to strengthen its localized approach — powered by over 120 local employees and 15+ service centers throughout the region. The company's "One Brand, One Solution" philosophy ensures integrated system compatibility, reliable performance, and streamlined operations for partners and customers alike.

As a recognized global leader in PV inverters and energy storage systems, Sungrow is uniquely positioned to support Southeast Asia in navigating evolving regulatory frameworks, rising energy demands, and the pursuit of net-zero goals.

