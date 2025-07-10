From global EDM stars to signature water-soaked experience, the Songkran-inspired festival to hit Seoul

A musical downpour is coming to South Korea, both literally and figuratively.

S2O Korea is set to take place July 12–13 at Seoul Land in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province. Inspired by Thailand’s traditional Songkran water festival, S2O debuted in Korea in 2022. Drawing over 40,000 attendees last year, it has quickly established itself as one of the country's representative summer festivals.

This year's S2O Korea lineup is filled with global EDM stars, including Afrojack, KSHMR, Dimension and house hitmaker Meduza. Subtronics, a leading DJ in North America’s bass scene and a dubstep powerhouse, will make his Korean debut at the festival.

The lineup also includes international and domestic EDM artists such as W&W, Said The Sky, Level Up, Vicetone, Vinai, Retrovision, Alan Shirahama, Soda, AK & Daywalker and Aster & Neo, offering diverse genres from big room and bass to melodic and trap.

BEPC, the organizer of S2O Korea, is also the force behind World DJ Festival, another major EDM festival in South Korea. The company recently launched World DJ Festival Japan, signaling its expansion into the global market.

“S2O is a water-themed festival uniquely tailored to the summer season, offering an entirely different kind of joy,” said Kim Eun-sung, CEO of BEPC. “This year’s S2O will be a full sensory experience where music, water and performance come together in harmony— creating a festival that transcends traditional EDM.”