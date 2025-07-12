New K-Stopover program makes turning a layover into a trip easier. with curated glimpses into Korean culture, history and hospitality.

Targeting international travelers with layovers of 24 to 72 hours at Incheon Airport, Korea is offering a “K-Stopover” program to help them make the most of their time here.

The specialized travel program provides curated tour packages covering accommodation, transportation, guided tours and cultural experiences. The initiative is open to those whose layovers in Korea extend between one and three days.

“There’s so much to discover even in just 48 hours,” said a representative from Incheon Airport. “Whether it’s exploring Seoul’s royal palaces, tasting traditional Korean street food or feeding seagulls off the Incheon coast, 'K-Stopover' offers something memorable for everyone.”

The program currently offers nine package options.

Explore Korean culture and food in Seoul

“Seoul Exploration: Cultural Highlights and K-Food Experience” package costs $390 per person and spans two days and one night. Participants must book in groups of at least four, with daily departures available. The itinerary includes some of Seoul’s most iconic destinations such as former presidential complex Cheong Wa Dae, HiKR Ground, a K-pop and media art experience center, and a live performance known as “The Painters,” which combines visual art and performance theater.

Visitors also get to dive deep into Korean cuisine with the five included meals and picnic at Seoul Botanic Park.

Explore beyond Seoul

For travelers looking to explore beyond Seoul, the “Incheon & Seoul Splendor Tour: Highlights & Beyond” package offers a mix of coastal charm and historic exploration for $425 per person. The tour begins in Incheon, where guests board a ferry at Gueup Terminal to Wolmido Island and feed seagulls while enjoying scenic views. The day continues with a walk through Wolmi Park and a guided “Story Tour” of the city’s Open Port Area, which showcases colonial-era architecture and multicultural influences dating back to 1883.

Sinpo International Market, a local favorite for Korean-style fried chicken known as dakgangjeong, adds a flavorful finish to the day’s schedule. The second day brings visitors to Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, followed by stops at Insa-dong and Gwangjang Market, famous for its bustling food stalls and traditional wares.

Both tours include accommodations at four-star hotels, ground transportation, travel insurance and an English-speaking guide. Hotel options include well-known properties such as Amanti Hotel Seoul and Shilla Stay Samsung, depending on availability and tour selection.

Meals are also included, though the exact number varies based on arrival and departure times.

The rates are based on double occupancy, so additional charges apply for solo travelers or those extending their stay beyond the program’s time frame.

Travelers interested in participating can book directly at k-stopover.com. After paying a deposit, they’ll receive a confirmation voucher. Upon arrival in Korea, participants can visit the Stopover Registration Desk located in Terminal 1 (between exits 1 and 2) or Terminal 2 (near exit 3) to finalize their registration and receive further instructions.

The program requires passengers to be in transit at Incheon International Airport with a stay in Korea between 24 and 72 hours. Access to a tour is subject to standard immigration clearance.

Airport officials say the initiative not only enriches the travel experience but also supports local tourism in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. “It’s a win-win,” said the spokesperson. “Travelers get a brief yet meaningful look at Korea, and the country gets to showcase its culture to a global audience.”