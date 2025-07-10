Korean automaker unleashes 650-horsepower speedster at UK’s premier motor event

Hyundai Motor unveiled the Ioniq 6 N at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England, on Thursday, bolstering its high-performance all-electric vehicle resume.

“With Ioniq 6 N, Hyundai N aims to elevate its offerings, enticing drivers with electric powertrains that offer high-performance enthusiasts a thrilling new avenue to electrify their passion both on the road and the track,” said Jose Munoz, CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

The Ioniq 6 N’s key technical advancements, such as its fully redesigned suspension geometry and an improved virtual gear shift system called the N e-Shift, led to a maximum 650 horsepower and 770 newton-meters of torque. According to the automaker, the powerful acceleration system allows the Ioniq 6 N to reach 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.2 seconds from standstill with a top speed of 257 kph.

The new high-performance EV measures 4,935 millimeters in length, 1,940 mm in width and 1,495 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,965 mm. It also includes an 84-kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery. The EV’s projected driving range was not disclosed as the automaker is expected to announce the figure at each regional market launch.

Hyundai Motor highlighted that the Ioniq 6 N was developed on the three-pillar philosophy of the high-performance N brand: corner rascal, racetrack capability and everyday sports car. The high-performance EV boasts N Battery, the brand’s revamped battery management system that can adapt to various track driving scenarios for higher and longer-lasting performance.

Donning a new color named Performance Blue Pearl, the Ioniq 6 N exhibits a reengineered chassis beneath its shiny exterior for better track performance while maintaining the comfort of daily driving. A lowered roll center also offers greater stability at high speeds and an improved cornering grip.

According to Hyundai Motor, the Ioniq 6 N has been equipped with new stroke-sensing electronically controlled suspension dampers, which allow for a wide range of damping force adjustments for more responsive handling in different driving conditions.

“Ioniq 6 N combines formidable power, sophisticated battery management, aerodynamic mastery and advanced suspension systems to deliver a compelling blend of speed, stability and comfort, setting new benchmarks in modern automotive engineering,” said Manfred Harrer, head of vehicle development tech unit at Hyundai Motor.

Hyundai Motor once again chose this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed for the world premiere of the Ioniq 6 N. The Korean automaker unveiled its first all-electric high-performance sport utility vehicle, the Ioniq 5 N, at the same international motorsports event in 2023.

Hyundai Motor plans to display the Ioniq 6 N at Lotte Premium Outlet in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, for the first time in Korea from Saturday to July 20.