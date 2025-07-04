Over 100 models of Korean auto conglomerate earn top safety recognition from US institute

Hyundai Motor Group has earned the highest number of top safety recognitions from the US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety over the past five years, the Korean auto conglomerate said Friday.

According to the auto group, its three brands — Hyundai Motor Company, Kia, and Genesis — combined for a total of 106 Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick Plus ratings from the IIHS between 2021 and 2025, followed by Toyota Group with 80 and Volkswagen Group with 62.

The IIHS, established in 1959, is a non-profit organization that evaluates vehicles sold in the US. Its annual safety ratings serve as a major benchmark for the automotive industry’s safety standards.

The Korean auto conglomerate’s safety technology has earned top ratings in Europe as well. The European New Car Assessment Programme, or Euro NCAP, awarded its maximum five-star ratings to all electric vehicles launched by Hyundai Motor Group in the region, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, the Kia EV6, EV9, EV3, and the Genesis GV60.

The Euro NCAP has been releasing annual assessments of cars sold in Europe since 1997, based on four protection criteria: adult passengers, child passengers, pedestrians, and safety assistance systems.

Hyundai Motor Group pointed its safety-first research and development efforts as a key factor behind its continuous growth on the international stage. The auto conglomerate sold 5.4 million cars in 2021, 5.61 million in 2022, 5.97 million in 2023 and 5.98 million in 2024 worldwide.

According to Hyundai Motor, each model undergoes over 100 crash simulations along with an average of about 3,000 virtual crash tests using supercomputers to refine safety systems to ensure the maximum level of safety.

The Korean auto conglomerate has developed multi-frame structural designs, ultra-high strength steel and structural adhesives to enhance the rigidity of vehicle bodies. The group has crafted a number of advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, such as forward collision-avoidance assistance, lane keeping assistance, lane departure warning and intelligent speed limit assistance to advance the level of safe driving.