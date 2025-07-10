Zyx Technology, a Korean digital design platform company, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology to strengthen industry-academia collaboration, as well as support research with computer-aided design software.

Under the agreement, Zyx Technology will donate 1,650 educational licenses of its flagship product, ZyxCAD Professional, valued at approximately 1 billion won ($728,000) to KAIST over the next three years. The package includes technical support and educational content, enabling the university to integrate ZyxCAD into its curriculum and research initiatives.

The partnership aims to support student internship programs, joint software development and future cooperation in areas such as AI-powered design technologies, design automation, and interdisciplinary innovation across architecture and engineering.

ZyxCAD, a Korean general-purpose CAD solution registered with the national public procurement platform, is fully compatible with AutoCAD, featuring the same command system and file compatibility. It also includes Zyx Technology’s proprietary application suite “Works,” designed to streamline advanced design workflows and automate repetitive tasks.

“This partnership is a meaningful step as Korean CAD technology is now actively supporting KAIST’s research and education,” said KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung.

Zyx Technology Chairman Choi Jong-bok added, “As KAIST is a leader for the future of design technology, it provides an ideal environment for showcasing the value of ZyxCAD. We will continue working with partners in both higher education and research.”