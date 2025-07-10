Innometry, a South Korean firm specializing in X-ray inspections for EV batteries, said Thursday that it has showcased its nondestructive inspection technologies at the 2025 Korea Defense Component & Equipment Fair, taking place from Wednesday to Friday at Changwon Exhibition and Convention Center.

The exhibition highlights Korea’s defense components and its cutting-edge technologies, displaying key parts, materials and equipment essential for weapons systems and future battlefield environments.

At its booth, Innometry presented its X-ray inspection systems, along with detectors and artillery samples.

The company also revealed high-precision computed tomography scan images of bullets and casings, including defect images of various calibers and detailed scans of 7.62-millimeter ammunition.

Innometry’s X-ray technology can detect internal defects in secondary batteries without destruction, preventing fires from electric vehicles.

Its technology also enables precise inspections of battery packs, firearms, ammunition and explosive devices in the defense sector, enhancing safety by detecting cracks, weld defects or foreign substances. It can be used to inspect military vehicle components and electronic circuits.

“We are actively engaging with more than 100 companies at the exhibition to explore future business opportunities,” said Innometry CEO Lee Gap-soo.

“We anticipate a recovery in battery orders from key domestic clients, with earnings expected to improve starting in the second quarter. We also see steady progress across new sectors such as defense, semiconductors and electronics.”