SK On announced Thursday that it has obtained an international Cyber Security Assessment for its battery management system, becoming the first company in Korea to receive such certification for an automotive controller.

The CSA was awarded by TUV Rheinland, a leading global testing and certification organization, and is based on the ISO/SAE 21434 standard, which outlines best practices for managing cyber security risks in automotive systems.

In addition, SK On also received a Level 3 Functional Safety Management System certification under ISO 26262, which evaluates a company’s ability to manage functional safety throughout the entire product lifecycle from design through to production and post-deployment.

The certified battery management system will be supplied to a major European automaker, along with SK On’s battery cells and modules. Both certifications position the company to meet growing international regulatory requirements, including UN Regulation No. 155, which mandates certified cyber security systems for new vehicles sold in 56 countries, including those in the EU, North America and Asia.

“These certifications not only demonstrate the technological strength of our BMS but also affirm SK On’s capabilities in managing cyber security and functional safety on a global scale,” said Ko Jeong-woon, head of system generic technology development at SK On. “We plan to gradually expand the application of these certified solutions in collaboration with major global automakers.”