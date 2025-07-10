Stray Kids certified for triple platinum status by the Recording Industry Association of Japan with its third EP in Japan, according to the organization Thursday.

“Hollow” surpassed 750,000 shipments last month, barely two weeks the mini album was released.

The EP consists of five tracks including the title track and, for the first time for the band, all songs were newly created for the record, instead of adding Japanese-language lyrics to songs already released in Korean. The eight-member act unveiled the main track in advance in May during its concert in Shizuoka.

The album sold over 600,000 copies on the day of release and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 21 regions. It also debuted atop Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings.

Separately, the band is set to go live in Amsterdam on Friday for its ongoing tour “Dominate.”