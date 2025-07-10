Pioneering an end-to-end digital pathway from sample creation to immersive "try-before-you-buy" experiences

HONG KONG, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced a strategic collaboration with Tokyo-based entertainment production and digital fashion studio forGIFT Inc. Together, the two companies aim to bring AI-powered virtual fitting solutions to Japan's fashion industry—bridging back-end production and front-end retail experiences through a unified, digital-first workflow.

Founded in 2017, forGIFT Inc. has supported leading fashion and lifestyle brands including X-girl, DAZN, and Anker, helping them reduce apparel sampling costs by approximately 20% while delivering immersive experience in the metaverse. As the company sought to scale its growing archive of image assets for e-commerce, Tencent Cloud emerged as a strategic partner—offering outfit changes in just 10 seconds and seamless API integration with shopping carts and online storefronts, all while maintaining high interoperability across consumer-facing systems. This prompted forGIFT Inc. to explore how such technology could be applied to their own creative planning proposals, opening new possibilities for client engagement and solution design.

Through the partnership, forGIFT Inc. integrated Tencent Cloud's advanced portrait segmentation and image generation technologies—including the "ChangeClothes" Virtual Try-On API and Portrait-Segmentation SDK—into its proprietary "sture" 3DCG fashion sampling pipeline. The resulting solution enables both rapid digital sample creation and real-time, hyper-personalized virtual fitting experiences—dramatically reducing the time, cost, and environmental impact of traditional sampling workflows.

Building on this foundation, Tencent Cloud's low-latency infrastructure and Tencent Real-Time Communication SDKs support interactive "shop-along" styling sessions and influencer livestreams with sub-300 ms delay—delivering immersive, real-time try-on experiences for today's digital shoppers. These innovations are designed to meet fast-growing demand as Japan's fashion e-commerce, custom apparel, and metaverse segments continue to expand at double-digit rates.

With sustainability and digital transformation shaping the future of fashion, the collaboration between Tencent Cloud and forGIFT Inc. directly addresses a critical market demand—one that no rival has yet met with a unified, locally hosted solution. By combining forGIFT Inc.'s 3DCG production expertise with Tencent Cloud's AI-powered virtual fitting capabilities, the partnership delivers a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end pathway from digital garment creation to immersive, consumer-ready "try-before-you-buy" shopping.

As part of the rollout, forGIFT Inc. leads the local go-to-market strategy—overseeing brand engagement, co-developing showcase projects, and delivering implementation support. Tencent Cloud provides ongoing technical and operational guidance, from onboarding brand apparel to advising on demo execution and display optimization. These efforts have already accelerated adoption and supported forGIFT Inc.'s broader growth strategy.

The joint solution is now being promoted to both independent labels and major fashion houses across Japan, with broader rollouts planned throughout 2025. By 2026, forGIFT Inc. aims to scale its end-to-end virtual try-on service to support at least 50 Japanese fashion brands, helping reduce both sample costs and carbon waste across the industry.

Hanson Liu, Head of Tencent Cloud Japan , said, "Our collaboration with forGIFT Inc. reflects Tencent Cloud's commitment to enabling smarter, experience-driven retail journeys. Together, we are delivering a locally hosted, turn-key solution that helps fashion brands reduce sampling lead times and cost, lower their environmental impact, and engage consumers through immersive, real-time virtual interaction."

Takafumi Shirai, President of forGIFT Inc. , said, "This collaboration marks a major step forward in redefining how digital fashion is experienced and delivered. By working closely with Tencent Cloud, we have been able to push the boundaries of digital sampling and consumer engagement. It has been a pleasure throughout, and we look forward to expanding our efforts together."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About forGIFT Inc.

forGIFT Inc. is a Tokyo-based entertainment-production and digital-fashion studio founded in 2017. The company blends integrated brand-marketing services with game-grade 3DCG pipelines ("sture"), helping clients such as X-girl, DAZN and Anker cut apparel-sampling costs by roughly 20 percent and launch immersive metaverse experiences.