A nine-year-old dog living with a family in the city of Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, alerted her owners to a fire that broke out in their home early Wednesday morning, according to the Changwon Fire Headquarters on Thursday.

The fire occurred at around 3:37 a.m. at the family's ninth-floor home in an apartment complex in the city's Jinhae district. Their Pomeranian, Mongsil, was the first to sense the fire and barked loudly to wake up the rest of the family.

The family found that their kimchi refrigerator had caught fire and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. The fire only caused about 100,000 won ($73) in damage to the fridge and a nearby drawer.

"Thanks to the dog detecting the fire early and alerting the family, and the resident using the fire extinguisher to quickly put out the fire, they were able to avoid substantial damage," local fire officials said.