Over the past year, golf’s top 10 earners collectively brought in an astonishing $612 million.

Scottie Scheffler led all players in on-course earnings with $67 million and added approximately $30 million from off-course ventures, totaling $97 million. However, Jon Rahm retained the title of highest-paid golfer, raking in $102 million, thanks largely to his $50 million LIV Golf contract and $42 million in tournament winnings.

Rory McIlroy followed with $84 million, boosted by his Masters victory. Tiger Woods, despite limited play due to injury, earned $55 million — mostly from off-course deals, including his involvement with Sun Day Red and Tomorrow’s Golf League.

Collin Morikawa rounded out the top five with $50 million, including $33 million from tournament play and $17 million in endorsements and sponsorships.