Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday that it ranked sixth in the “2025 Top Suppliers” list published by Automotive News, marking the fourth consecutive year it has held the position.

The recognition comes amid continued uncertainty in the global automotive industry, including economic volatility and a shifting pace in vehicle electrification.

The annual ranking by US-based Automotive News evaluates the top 100 global auto parts suppliers based on sales to automakers in the previous year, excluding aftermarket revenue. In 2024, Hyundai Mobis reported approximately 45 trillion won ($32.8 billion) in sales, placing it behind Bosch, Denso, Magna, ZF and CATL.

Since entering the global top 10 in 2011, Hyundai Mobis has steadily climbed the ranks through aggressive R&D investment and a focus on high-value components for future mobility. With the growing demand for electric vehicles, the company has proactively adapted to evolving consumer and industry needs.

For 2025, Hyundai Mobis plans to invest 2.02 trillion won ($1.63 billion) in R&D, marking a 16 percent increase from the previous year. Its global R&D workforce exceeded 7,700 as of the first quarter.

Hyundai Mobis also revealed its new corporate vision this year: “Lead the Shift in Mobility, Move the World beyond Possibilities,” signaling its ambition to go beyond traditional parts manufacturing.

With a stable global production base, the company has set a target of $7.44 billion in new orders for 2025, aiming to further solidify its position as a global mobility leader.