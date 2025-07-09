Trump says South Korea pays ‘very little’ as Seoul scrambles to come up with answers before Aug. 1 tariff deadline

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday raised the pressure on South Korea, suggesting that Seoul should shoulder more of the costs of stationing US troops here, just a day after he said he would start imposing 25 percent tariffs on Korean products.

"We supply the military to many ... very successful countries. I mean, South Korea is making a lot of money and they are very good," Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting in Washington. "But you know, they should be paying for their military."

He added that South Korea pays the US “very little for the military” despite having “stayed” and “rebuilt” the country following the 1950-53 Korean War.

"I got them to pay billions of dollars, and Biden then canceled it when he came in. I said for South Korea as an example, you know, we give you free military -- (for) essentially very little -- and I think you should pay us $10 billion a year," he said.

Trump claimed that former President Joe Biden cut South Korea's defense contributions “to nothing,” after he got Seoul to agree to pay more during his first term.

"They probably went to him and they said, 'Listen, Trump treated us terribly, and we shouldn't be paying anything.' And he cut it down to nothing," Trump said. "That's what happens. It's ridiculous."

Trump’s remarks come as Seoul is scrambling to come up with a response to Washington’s “reciprocal” tariffs on South Korea and other countries. Trump on Monday unveiled a letter he sent to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, which said that the 25 percent tariffs on South Korean products will be imposed starting on Aug. 1. The “reciprocal tariffs” were initially set to take effect on Wednesday, following a 90-day pause.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac recently met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to whom Wi expressed hopes for a summit between Lee and Trump at an early date.

Observers say that the negotiations related to both security and the economy are likely to be negotiated as a "package deal" between Seoul and Washington.

Additionally, there have been growing concerns in South Korea that Trump would demand Seoul shoulder more of the costs of US Forces Korea and increase spending on its own military. Trump has already pushed NATO member countries to spend 5 percent of their economic output on the military by 2035.

During the 2019 defense cost negotiations, Trump demanded that South Korea pay $5 billion for the USFK presence, compared to the current level of around $1 billion. While campaigning for president last year, he said Seoul would be paying $10 billion if he were in the White House.

Last year under then-President Biden, Seoul and Washington signed the latest Special Measures Agreement for the 2026-2030 period. It states that South Korea is to pay 1.52 trillion won ($1.1 billion) next year, up 1.4 trillion won compared to this year. Under the SMA, first initiated in 1991, Seoul partially shares the cost of labor, logistics and construction related to the presence of USFK.